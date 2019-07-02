Contrasting of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.21 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 5.8 while its Current Ratio is 5.8. Meanwhile, Avid Bioservices Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 52.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67% Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 57.67% stronger performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has -12.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.