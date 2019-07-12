Contrasting of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 99.51 N/A -1.57 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3412.61 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility and Risk

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 1.74 beta, while its volatility is 74.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 5.56 which is 456.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 6.1 while its Current Ratio is 6.1. Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$13.4 is Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 160.19%. Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 30.15%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. looks more robust than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52% and 13.7% respectively. About 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 368.69% stronger performance.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.