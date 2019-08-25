Contrasting of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Since Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 97.52 N/A -1.58 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.82 N/A 5.29 1.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Volatility and Risk

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.2 beta. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

9.2 and 9.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Its rival SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.2 and 10 respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a consensus price target of $13.4, and a 202.48% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 30.7% respectively. Insiders held 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend while SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.