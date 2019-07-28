Contrasting of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 97.19 N/A -1.57 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4%

Liquidity

6.1 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Its rival Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 175.72% and an $13.4 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 94.5% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.