Contrasting of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 86.42 N/A -1.58 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.13 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.2 beta indicates that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 4.49 which is 349.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is $13.4, with potential upside of 219.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. was less bullish than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.