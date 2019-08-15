Contrasting of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 93.34 N/A -1.58 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 88.22 N/A -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.2 beta indicates that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 120.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.57 beta which makes it 57.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 9 and 9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has an average price target of $13.4, and a 216.04% upside potential. Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target is $16.75, while its potential upside is 469.73%. The results provided earlier shows that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Ocular Therapeutix Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 60.4%. Insiders held 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.