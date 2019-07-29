Contrasting of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 94.39 N/A -1.57 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

Demonstrates Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Volatility & Risk

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a beta of 1.74 and its 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.1 which is 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.1 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Its rival Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$13.4 is Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 183.90%. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.75 average target price and a 563.58% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Ocular Therapeutix Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. was less bearish than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.