Contrasting of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 103.59 N/A -1.57 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 79.51 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s current beta is 1.74 and it happens to be 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.9 beta which makes it 90.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s consensus price target is $13.4, while its potential upside is 158.69%. Meanwhile, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24.17, while its potential upside is 505.76%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has 1.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.