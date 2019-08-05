Contrasting of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) and Its Peers

We are comparing Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Oconee Federal Financial Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 0.00% 4.20% 0.70% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Oconee Federal Financial Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial Corp. N/A 25 29.56 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.40 2.28

As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of -0.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oconee Federal Financial Corp. -0.54% 1.86% -13.25% -9.79% -19.38% -5.62% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has -5.62% weaker performance while Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s competitors have 17.15% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.17 shows that Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s rivals are 31.02% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s peers beat Oconee Federal Financial Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.