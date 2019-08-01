Contrasting of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 17 2.31 N/A -1.26 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 445 5.24 N/A 26.51 16.77

Demonstrates Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.17 beta. BlackRock Inc. on the other hand, has 1.47 beta which makes it 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $35, while its potential upside is 50.34%. Meanwhile, BlackRock Inc.’s consensus target price is $506, while its potential upside is 8.19%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. seems more appealing than BlackRock Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.2% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares and 85.1% of BlackRock Inc. shares. 5.1% are Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of BlackRock Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 20.35% 28.51% 42.59% 80.74% -5.24% 112.17% BlackRock Inc. -4.54% -1.66% 3.96% 7.35% -17.67% 13.12%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.