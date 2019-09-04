Contrasting of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) and Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

This is a contrast between OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial Corp. 24 3.66 N/A 1.75 13.91 Washington Federal Inc. 33 5.09 N/A 2.57 14.24

Table 1 highlights OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Washington Federal Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Washington Federal Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than OceanFirst Financial Corp. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. OceanFirst Financial Corp. is currently more affordable than Washington Federal Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Washington Federal Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.3% 1.1% Washington Federal Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s 0.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Washington Federal Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Washington Federal Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 Washington Federal Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s upside potential is 22.95% at a $25.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Washington Federal Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.3% and 88.2% respectively. Insiders owned 1.8% of OceanFirst Financial Corp. shares. Competitively, Washington Federal Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OceanFirst Financial Corp. -5.43% -2.24% -2.17% 1.46% -16.75% 8.4% Washington Federal Inc. 1.39% 5.27% 11.39% 25.23% 9.19% 36.95%

For the past year OceanFirst Financial Corp. has weaker performance than Washington Federal Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Washington Federal Inc. beats OceanFirst Financial Corp.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. In addition, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products, including mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance products. The company operates through an administrative/branch office in Toms River, New Jersey; and 60 additional branch offices and 2 deposit production facilities in Central and Southern New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Toms River, New Jersey.