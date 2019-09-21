Contrasting of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Oceaneering International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Oceaneering International Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Oceaneering International Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oceaneering International Inc. 0.00% -14.50% -7.30% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Oceaneering International Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oceaneering International Inc. N/A 16 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Oceaneering International Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oceaneering International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.76 2.54

With average price target of $14, Oceaneering International Inc. has a potential upside of 1.52%. As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 49.96%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Oceaneering International Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oceaneering International Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oceaneering International Inc. -20.03% -23.33% -20.61% -2.22% -43.39% 27.69% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Oceaneering International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oceaneering International Inc. are 2.4 and 2. Competitively, Oceaneering International Inc.’s rivals have 2.59 and 1.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oceaneering International Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oceaneering International Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Oceaneering International Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.12. In other hand, Oceaneering International Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Oceaneering International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Oceaneering International Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs. The companyÂ’s Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves deep and shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention, as well as inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The companyÂ’s Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services to enhance the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore, as well as third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.