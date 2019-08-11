Contrasting of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 3 13.24 N/A -11.56 0.00 3M Company 188 2.93 N/A 9.37 18.65

Table 1 demonstrates Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and 3M Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -175.6% -124.3% 3M Company 0.00% 53.3% 14.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 3 beta means Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 200.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, 3M Company has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor 3M Company’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than 3M Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and 3M Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 3M Company 2 5 1 2.13

On the other hand, 3M Company’s potential upside is 8.97% and its consensus target price is $178.13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.7% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.1% of 3M Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.27% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of 3M Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocean Power Technologies Inc. -2.37% -12.7% -39.56% -72.45% -88.08% -75.74% 3M Company -2.62% 0.12% -6.1% -12.32% -14.82% -8.3%

For the past year Ocean Power Technologies Inc. was more bearish than 3M Company.

Summary

3M Company beats on 7 of the 9 factors Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.