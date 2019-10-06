Contrasting of Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Cleaning Products companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. has 3.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 46.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 0.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. 105,679,130.62% 11.00% 8.10% Industry Average 12.02% 17.80% 8.95%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. 3.53M 3 11.43 Industry Average 425.16M 3.54B 21.88

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.67

As a group, Cleaning Products companies have a potential upside of 94.67%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. 1.1% 11.55% 18.39% 0.72% 1.82% 13.61% Industry Average 1.52% 7.06% 10.42% 10.05% 19.13% 14.17%

For the past year Ocean Bio-Chem Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Ocean Bio-Chem Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 1.75 Quick Ratio. Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ocean Bio-Chem Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ocean Bio-Chem Inc.’s rivals are 53.50% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.47 beta.

Dividends

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc.’s rivals beat Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.