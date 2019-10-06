Contrasting of Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Cleaning Products companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. has 3.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 46.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 0.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ocean Bio-Chem Inc.
|105,679,130.62%
|11.00%
|8.10%
|Industry Average
|12.02%
|17.80%
|8.95%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ocean Bio-Chem Inc.
|3.53M
|3
|11.43
|Industry Average
|425.16M
|3.54B
|21.88
Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ocean Bio-Chem Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|2.00
|2.67
As a group, Cleaning Products companies have a potential upside of 94.67%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ocean Bio-Chem Inc.
|1.1%
|11.55%
|18.39%
|0.72%
|1.82%
|13.61%
|Industry Average
|1.52%
|7.06%
|10.42%
|10.05%
|19.13%
|14.17%
For the past year Ocean Bio-Chem Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Liquidity
Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Ocean Bio-Chem Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 1.75 Quick Ratio. Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ocean Bio-Chem Inc.’s rivals.
Volatility & Risk
Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ocean Bio-Chem Inc.’s rivals are 53.50% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.47 beta.
Dividends
Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Ocean Bio-Chem Inc.’s rivals beat Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.
