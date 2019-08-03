Contrasting of Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI) and Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) and Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) compete against each other in the Cleaning Products sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. 3 0.81 N/A 0.32 11.43 Church & Dwight Co. Inc. 71 4.34 N/A 2.33 32.32

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. and Church & Dwight Co. Inc. Church & Dwight Co. Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ocean Bio-Chem Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. and Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. 0.00% 11% 8.1% Church & Dwight Co. Inc. 0.00% 24.6% 9.8%

Risk and Volatility

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. has a 0.17 beta which is 83.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.2 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. Its rival Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.5 respectively. Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. and Church & Dwight Co. Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Church & Dwight Co. Inc. 0 6 3 2.33

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $71 average target price and a -4.47% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.9% of Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.5% of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Ocean Bio-Chem Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. 1.1% 11.55% 18.39% 0.72% 1.82% 13.61% Church & Dwight Co. Inc. 1.93% 2.57% 2.44% 19.37% 36.44% 14.72%

For the past year Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. was less bullish than Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Summary

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. beats Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States. The companyÂ’s Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, including baking soda, carpet and cat litter deodorizers, clumping cat litters, washing soda, fabric softeners, daily shower cleaners, cleaning products, dishwashing detergents and boosters, laundry and cleaning solutions, and bathroom cleaners, as well as powder, liquid, and unit dose laundry detergents; and personal care products, such as toothpastes and oral rinses, home pregnancy and ovulation test kits, deodorants and antiperspirants, toothbrushes, shampoos, dietary supplements, depilatories, lotions, creams, waxes, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and feminine hygiene products, as well as condoms, lubricants, and vibrating products. Its Consumer International segment sells personal care, household, and over-the-counter products in international markets comprising Canada, France, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Brazil. The companyÂ’s Specialty Products Division segment offers animal productivity consisting of feed grade sodium bicarbonate, rumen fermentation enhancers, feed grade potassium carbonate, rumen bypass fat and lysine, omega 3 and 6 essential fatty acids, natural sodium sesquicarbonate, and refined functional carbohydrate; and specialty chemicals, including performance grade sodium bicarbonate, and potassium carbonate and bicarbonate. It also provides specialty cleaners, such as aqueous cleaners and deodorizers for commercial and industrial applications; and probiotic products for poultry, cattle, and swine. The company sells its products through supermarkets, mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstores, convenience stores, home stores, dollar and pet stores, and other specialty stores, as well as through Websites. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.