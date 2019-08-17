Contrasting of ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

As Biotechnology companies, ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 29925.44 N/A -1.97 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ObsEva SA and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Liquidity

ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. On the competitive side is, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ObsEva SA.

Analyst Ratings

ObsEva SA and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 30.43% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ObsEva SA and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.4% and 12.4% respectively. About 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year ObsEva SA was less bearish than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ObsEva SA beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.