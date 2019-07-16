Contrasting of ObsEva SA (OBSV) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 13 29844.52 N/A -1.92 0.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ObsEva SA and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8%

Liquidity

ObsEva SA has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and has 5.4 Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.3% of ObsEva SA shares are held by institutional investors while 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares. Comparatively, 8.89% are OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33%

For the past year ObsEva SA was less bullish than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors ObsEva SA beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.