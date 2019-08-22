Contrasting of ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 31313.38 N/A -1.97 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 256.50 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ObsEva SA and Neuralstem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA. Its rival Neuralstem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. ObsEva SA has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ObsEva SA and Neuralstem Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 4.9%. ObsEva SA’s share held by insiders are 14.47%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year ObsEva SA was less bearish than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats on 7 of the 7 factors Neuralstem Inc.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.