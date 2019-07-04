Contrasting of ObsEva SA (OBSV) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 13 32243.79 N/A -1.92 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 75920000.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see ObsEva SA and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has 1.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ObsEva SA and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

Meanwhile, INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.75, while its potential downside is -100.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ObsEva SA and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.3% and 15.9%. About 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66%

For the past year ObsEva SA had bullish trend while INSYS Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.