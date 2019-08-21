Contrasting of ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

This is a contrast between ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 31313.38 N/A -1.97 0.00 Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ObsEva SA and Immuron Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ObsEva SA and Immuron Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ObsEva SA and Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors at 70.4% and 3.06% respectively. Insiders owned 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year ObsEva SA has stronger performance than Immuron Limited

Summary

ObsEva SA beats on 4 of the 7 factors Immuron Limited.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.