Contrasting of ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

We will be contrasting the differences between ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 31313.38 N/A -1.97 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see ObsEva SA and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ObsEva SA and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Liquidity

ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. On the competitive side is, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ObsEva SA and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 57.5%. ObsEva SA’s share held by insiders are 14.47%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year ObsEva SA has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.