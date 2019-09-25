Contrasting of ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

As Biotechnology businesses, ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 11 29316.10 N/A -1.97 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 5.74 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ObsEva SA and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Liquidity

ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. On the competitive side is, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year ObsEva SA has -28.99% weaker performance while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors ObsEva SA beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.