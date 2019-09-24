Contrasting of ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Since ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 11 29959.29 N/A -1.97 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 72.72 N/A -0.55 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA. Its rival Celsion Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. ObsEva SA has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares and 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares. Insiders owned 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year ObsEva SA had bearish trend while Celsion Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Celsion Corporation beats ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.