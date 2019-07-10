Contrasting of ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

We are comparing ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 13 31460.22 N/A -1.92 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ObsEva SA and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ObsEva SA and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. ObsEva SA is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.3% of ObsEva SA shares are held by institutional investors while 5.2% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84%

For the past year ObsEva SA has 4.98% stronger performance while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -61.84% weaker performance.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.