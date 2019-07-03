Contrasting of ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Both ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 13 32565.64 N/A -1.92 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 124 6.93 N/A 1.40 91.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ObsEva SA and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ObsEva SA and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.9 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ObsEva SA and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $162.83, while its potential upside is 21.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.3% of ObsEva SA shares are held by institutional investors while 96.9% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89%

For the past year ObsEva SA has weaker performance than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ObsEva SA on 7 of the 9 factors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.