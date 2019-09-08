Contrasting of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 8 1.67 N/A -13.27 0.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 30 293.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.5% -37.2%

Liquidity

Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. which has a 22.8 Current Ratio and a 22.1 Quick Ratio. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has a -18.48% downside potential and a consensus target price of $1.5. Competitively Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $43, with potential upside of 20.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Obalon Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.1% and 74.8% respectively. Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11%. Comparatively, 1.4% are Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -9.11% -27.07% 19.51% -69.41% -68.67% -74.88% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. -3.4% -13.46% 71.26% 158.63% 0% 142.89%

For the past year Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has -74.88% weaker performance while Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has 142.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.