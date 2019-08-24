Contrasting of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 5 0.42 N/A -0.48 0.00 Suncor Energy Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 2.74 10.48

Table 1 highlights Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Suncor Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Suncor Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 6.2%

Risk & Volatility

Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s current beta is 2.01 and it happens to be 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Suncor Energy Inc.’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oasis Petroleum Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Suncor Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Suncor Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Suncor Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Suncor Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Oasis Petroleum Inc. is $8.31, with potential upside of 176.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.5% of Suncor Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.02% of Suncor Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93% Suncor Energy Inc. -6.06% -9.18% -11.77% -11.04% -32.1% 2.61%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance while Suncor Energy Inc. has 2.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Suncor Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.