Contrasting of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

This is a contrast between Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 6 0.79 N/A -0.11 0.00 Marathon Oil Corporation 16 2.10 N/A 1.09 14.10

Table 1 highlights Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Marathon Oil Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2%

Risk & Volatility

Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s current beta is 2.12 and it happens to be 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Marathon Oil Corporation’s 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oasis Petroleum Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Marathon Oil Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Marathon Oil Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Marathon Oil Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 6 2.75

Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 60.14% upside potential and a consensus price target of $9. Competitively Marathon Oil Corporation has a consensus price target of $20.25, with potential upside of 42.11%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Oasis Petroleum Inc. is looking more favorable than Marathon Oil Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares and 85.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares. Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, Marathon Oil Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 2.81% -15.93% -6.47% -41.35% -53.47% -0.72% Marathon Oil Corporation -0.84% -11.22% -0.77% -13.51% -27.96% 7.6%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. has -0.72% weaker performance while Marathon Oil Corporation has 7.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Marathon Oil Corporation beats Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.