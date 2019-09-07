Contrasting of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 5 0.49 N/A -0.48 0.00 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.74 N/A 2.06 14.62

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9%

Risk and Volatility

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.01. Competitively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oasis Petroleum Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 5 2 2.29 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 4 2.80

Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s upside potential is 91.94% at a $6.43 consensus price target. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $34.8 consensus price target and a 22.71% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Oasis Petroleum Inc. seems more appealing than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 98% and 37.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. had bearish trend while Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.