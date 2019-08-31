Contrasting of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 5 0.45 N/A -0.48 0.00 California Resources Corporation 19 0.14 N/A 5.24 2.92

Table 1 highlights Oasis Petroleum Inc. and California Resources Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 2.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, California Resources Corporation is 340.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.4 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oasis Petroleum Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, California Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

Oasis Petroleum Inc. and California Resources Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 5 3 2.38 California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s upside potential is 120.51% at a $6.88 average price target. Competitively California Resources Corporation has an average price target of $26.33, with potential upside of 168.95%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, California Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oasis Petroleum Inc. and California Resources Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98% and 66.4%. 1.3% are Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, California Resources Corporation has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93% California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. was more bearish than California Resources Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors California Resources Corporation beats Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.