Contrasting of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|20
|1.54
|N/A
|2.88
|7.59
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|25%
|6.6%
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s consensus price target is $28, while its potential upside is 84.57%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 33.6% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares and 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares. Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 46.22%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|0.14%
|1.53%
|11.95%
|15.87%
|11.61%
|36.52%
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|-16.51%
|2.05%
|-69.01%
|-67.01%
|0%
|12.94%
For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than Rosehill Resources Inc.
Summary
Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats on 9 of the 9 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.
