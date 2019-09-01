Contrasting of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 1.54 N/A 2.88 7.59 Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s consensus price target is $28, while its potential upside is 84.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.6% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares and 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares. Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 46.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52% Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than Rosehill Resources Inc.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats on 9 of the 9 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.