Contrasting of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

We will be comparing the differences between Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 1.53 N/A 2.88 7.59 Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Rosehill Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Rosehill Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 85.43% for Oasis Midstream Partners LP with consensus target price of $28.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52% Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP was more bullish than Rosehill Resources Inc.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Rosehill Resources Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.