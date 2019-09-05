Contrasting of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

We will be comparing the differences between Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|20
|1.53
|N/A
|2.88
|7.59
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Rosehill Resources Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|25%
|6.6%
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Rosehill Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 85.43% for Oasis Midstream Partners LP with consensus target price of $28.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 33.6% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|0.14%
|1.53%
|11.95%
|15.87%
|11.61%
|36.52%
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|-16.51%
|2.05%
|-69.01%
|-67.01%
|0%
|12.94%
For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP was more bullish than Rosehill Resources Inc.
Summary
Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Rosehill Resources Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.