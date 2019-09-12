Contrasting of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 1.53 N/A 2.88 7.59 Enservco Corporation N/A 0.24 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Enservco Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Enservco Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Enservco Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Enservco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a consensus price target of $28, and a 85.31% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Enservco Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 40.2% respectively. Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 46.22%. Comparatively, Enservco Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52% Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP was more bullish than Enservco Corporation.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Enservco Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.