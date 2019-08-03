Contrasting of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

As Asset Management businesses, Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.84 N/A 0.36 23.06 Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

Table 1 highlights Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Scully Royalty Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Scully Royalty Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Scully Royalty Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.78% and 10.5%. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 19.27%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation was less bullish than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.