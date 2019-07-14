Contrasting of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 41.78% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 19.27% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|68.41%
|23.56%
|9.07%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|N/A
|8
|23.57
|Industry Average
|62.83M
|91.85M
|45.56
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.18
|1.86
|1.65
|2.56
The potential upside of the competitors is 129.95%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|-1.28%
|1.81%
|-0.82%
|0.95%
|0%
|9.16%
|Industry Average
|2.03%
|3.58%
|7.11%
|11.51%
|8.79%
|15.48%
For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has weaker performance than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s competitors.
Dividends
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
