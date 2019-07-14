Contrasting of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 41.78% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 19.27% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation N/A 8 23.57 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

The potential upside of the competitors is 129.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has weaker performance than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s competitors.

Dividends

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.