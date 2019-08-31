Contrasting of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.61 N/A 0.36 23.06 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.18 N/A 0.15 16.87

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares and 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.19% are Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.