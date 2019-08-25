Contrasting of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 5 4.82 N/A 1.06 5.02 Visa Inc. 164 17.63 N/A 4.65 38.26

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Visa Inc. Visa Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Visa Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 14.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Visa Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Visa Inc. 0 1 13 2.93

Competitively Visa Inc. has a consensus target price of $188.57, with potential upside of 7.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Visa Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.01% and 96.2%. Insiders held roughly 17.68% of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Visa Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.57% -1.11% 1.14% 11.27% 9.45% 26% Visa Inc. -2.91% 2.33% 9.34% 29.36% 30.42% 34.91%

For the past year Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Visa Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Visa Inc. beats Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. The company also offers gateway services for merchants to accept, process, and reconcile payments; manage fraud; and safeguard payment security online, as well as processing services for participating issuers of visa debit, prepaid, and ATM payment products. In addition, it provides digital products, including Visa Checkout that offers consumers an expedited and secure payment experience for online transactions; and Visa Direct, a push payment product platform, which facilitates payer-initiated transactions that are sent directly to the Visa account of the recipient, as well as Visa token service that replaces the card account numbers from the transaction with a token. Further the company offers corporate (travel) and purchasing card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Oman Arab Bank to convert the bankÂ’s current electron cards to chip-and-PIN debit cards. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.