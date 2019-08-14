Contrasting of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 48 5.84 N/A 3.01 16.82 SEI Investments Company 54 5.36 N/A 3.07 19.44

Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and SEI Investments Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SEI Investments Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEI Investments Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oaktree Capital Group LLC and SEI Investments Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Risk & Volatility

Oaktree Capital Group LLC is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.54 beta. SEI Investments Company on the other hand, has 1.32 beta which makes it 32.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and SEI Investments Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 SEI Investments Company 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Oaktree Capital Group LLC is $46, with potential downside of -11.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Capital Group LLC and SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 71.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares. Comparatively, SEI Investments Company has 6.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has smaller growth than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats on 10 of the 11 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.