Contrasting of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)

We will be contrasting the differences between Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 46 6.18 N/A 2.88 17.13 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.24 N/A 0.81 17.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Oaktree Capital Group LLC is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 15.6% 1.6% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s downside potential is -8.04% at a $46 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.9% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.1% -2.13% 14.87% 20.64% 23.51% 23.97% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.42% 4.64% 11.45% 8.2% 9.81%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.