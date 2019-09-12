Contrasting of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Both Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 50 5.99 N/A 3.01 16.82 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 34.97 N/A -1.01 0.00

Demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Oaktree Capital Group LLC is $46, with potential downside of -13.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.