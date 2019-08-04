Contrasting of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)

Both Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|48
|5.82
|N/A
|3.01
|16.82
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|1.85
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
Demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Medley Management Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Medley Management Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|21.7%
|2.1%
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|20.5%
|-2.6%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.54 beta means Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s volatility is 46.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Medley Management Inc.’s 38.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Medley Management Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Medley Management Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$46 is Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -9.27%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Medley Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 49.9% respectively. About 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2% are Medley Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.44%
|1.91%
|0.4%
|24.44%
|20.76%
|27.45%
|Medley Management Inc.
|42.19%
|35.89%
|17.42%
|-26.74%
|-10.13%
|-12.69%
For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has 27.45% stronger performance while Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance.
Summary
Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 8 of the 8 factors Medley Management Inc.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.