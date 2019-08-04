Contrasting of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)

Both Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 48 5.82 N/A 3.01 16.82 Medley Management Inc. 3 1.85 N/A -0.40 0.00

Demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Medley Management Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Medley Management Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.54 beta means Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s volatility is 46.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Medley Management Inc.’s 38.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Medley Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Medley Management Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$46 is Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -9.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Medley Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 49.9% respectively. About 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2% are Medley Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has 27.45% stronger performance while Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 8 of the 8 factors Medley Management Inc.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.