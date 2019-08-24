Contrasting of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 49 5.82 N/A 3.01 16.82 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.54 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a -10.84% downside potential and an average target price of $46.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares and 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares. 2.5% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.