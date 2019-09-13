Contrasting of Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) and Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Both Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp 19 3.02 N/A 1.51 12.44 Territorial Bancorp Inc. 28 4.21 N/A 2.23 12.92

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Territorial Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Oak Valley Bancorp’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Territorial Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oak Valley Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 0.00% 11.8% 1.1% Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Oak Valley Bancorp has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.55 which is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.8% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 46.4% of Territorial Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Oak Valley Bancorp’s share held by insiders are 10.1%. Competitively, 5.6% are Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oak Valley Bancorp -3% -3.4% 0.43% 4.93% -13.56% 2.4% Territorial Bancorp Inc. -0.73% -5.45% 0.58% 4.22% -4.72% 11.03%

For the past year Oak Valley Bancorp has weaker performance than Territorial Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Oak Valley Bancorp.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. It operates through two segments, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of commercial loans, including short-term working capital, operating lines of credit, equipment purchases, leasehold improvements, construction, and commercial real estate acquisitions or refinancing, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, auto loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. In addition, the company provides small business administration lending; trade finance; online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of April 19, 2017, it operated through 16 branches in Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, and Tracy; 2 branches in Sonora; 3 branches in Modesto; and 3 branches in Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp Inc. offers its products and services through approximately 28 full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.