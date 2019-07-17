Contrasting of O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) and Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG)

Both O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) and Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Electronics industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International Limited 2 0.60 N/A 0.08 18.67 Rogers Corporation 150 3.33 N/A 4.82 38.12

Table 1 demonstrates O2Micro International Limited and Rogers Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rogers Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International Limited. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. O2Micro International Limited has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Rogers Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides O2Micro International Limited and Rogers Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International Limited 0.00% 2.5% 2.2% Rogers Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 7.2%

Risk & Volatility

O2Micro International Limited’s current beta is 0.69 and it happens to be 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Rogers Corporation’s 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.99 beta.

Liquidity

O2Micro International Limited has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Rogers Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. O2Micro International Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rogers Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for O2Micro International Limited and Rogers Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Rogers Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Rogers Corporation is $185, which is potential 13.99% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.8% of O2Micro International Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Rogers Corporation are owned by institutional investors. O2Micro International Limited’s share held by insiders are 6.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Rogers Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) O2Micro International Limited -6.04% -7.28% -10.26% -17.65% -9.68% -7.28% Rogers Corporation -0.09% 8.8% 38.6% 53.35% 54.85% 85.61%

For the past year O2Micro International Limited had bearish trend while Rogers Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Rogers Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors O2Micro International Limited.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems. It provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. The companyÂ’s products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. O2Micro International Limited sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.