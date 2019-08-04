Contrasting of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 713.80 N/A -0.17 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8. The Current Ratio of rival Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 27.7. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 89.75% and its average target price is $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6% and 34.9%. 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has weaker performance than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.