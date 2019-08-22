Contrasting of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 663.91 N/A -0.17 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.94 N/A -0.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Soligenix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Soligenix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.79 beta means Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s volatility is 79.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Soligenix Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8 and a Quick Ratio of 8. Competitively, Soligenix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Soligenix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6% and 22.4%. About 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.1% of Soligenix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was less bullish than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats Soligenix Inc.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.