Contrasting of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 648.56 N/A -0.17 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk & Volatility

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8 and 8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6% and 68.5%. About 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 31.3% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.