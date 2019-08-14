Contrasting of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 698.45 N/A -0.17 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Cortexyme Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8 and 8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cortexyme Inc. are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Cortexyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6% and 22.4%. About 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has stronger performance than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.