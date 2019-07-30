Contrasting of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 667.75 N/A -0.18 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.5 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $7, which is potential 560.38% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.3% and 14.3% respectively. Insiders owned 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has weaker performance than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.