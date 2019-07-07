Contrasting of nVent Electric plc (NVT) and Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

This is a contrast between nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) and Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Electronics and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nVent Electric plc 25 2.00 N/A 1.30 19.28 Hubbell Incorporated 117 1.54 N/A 6.70 18.04

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Hubbell Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than nVent Electric plc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. nVent Electric plc is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) and Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nVent Electric plc 0.00% 8.8% 5.2% Hubbell Incorporated 0.00% 21.2% 7.5%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of nVent Electric plc. Its rival Hubbell Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.2 respectively. Hubbell Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than nVent Electric plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for nVent Electric plc and Hubbell Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score nVent Electric plc 0 0 2 3.00 Hubbell Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 18.34% for nVent Electric plc with consensus price target of $30.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

nVent Electric plc and Hubbell Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.1% and 87.6%. 0.3% are nVent Electric plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Hubbell Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) nVent Electric plc -4.19% -10.44% -4.45% -2.14% -1.99% 11.93% Hubbell Incorporated -4.34% -2.85% 3.38% 9.85% 15.24% 21.64%

For the past year nVent Electric plc has weaker performance than Hubbell Incorporated

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Hubbell Incorporated beats nVent Electric plc.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection solutions for broadband voice, data, and video surveillance applications. Its products include metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, subracks, and backplanes. The Thermal Management segment offers electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people. Its thermal management systems comprise heat tracing, floor heating, fire-rated and specialty wiring, sensing, and snow melting and de-icing solutions. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides fastening solutions to connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems, and civil structures. It provides engineered electrical and fastening products. The company sells its products under the Hoffman, Schroff, Caddy, Erico, Raychem, and Tracer brands. It markets its products through distributors, including electrical distributors and maintenance contractors, as well as directly to customers, such as companies and independent sub-contractors. The company serves energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. nVent Electric plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as electric utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.